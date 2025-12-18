England batter slammed for his ‘awful dismissal’ in crunch Ashes match
- Former England spinner Graeme Swann criticised Ollie Pope's "awful dismissal" during the third Ashes Test against Australia.
- Pope, batting at No 3, was dismissed for just three runs by Nathan Lyon, raising questions about his future in the position.
- Swann hit out at Pope’s “lack of footwork” and suggested he had given Lyon too much respect, with England now in deep trouble in a match they must win to keep the Ashes alive.
- England finished day two of the third Test at Adelaide Oval on 213-8, still trailing Australia by 158 runs.
- Australia's Nathan Lyon praised his team's bowling effort in challenging conditions, with captain Pat Cummins leading effectively.