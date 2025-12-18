Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England batter slammed for his ‘awful dismissal’ in crunch Ashes match

Ollie Pope only made three runs before being dismissed by Nathan Lyon
Ollie Pope only made three runs before being dismissed by Nathan Lyon (Getty Images)
  • Former England spinner Graeme Swann criticised Ollie Pope's "awful dismissal" during the third Ashes Test against Australia.
  • Pope, batting at No 3, was dismissed for just three runs by Nathan Lyon, raising questions about his future in the position.
  • Swann hit out at Pope’s “lack of footwork” and suggested he had given Lyon too much respect, with England now in deep trouble in a match they must win to keep the Ashes alive.
  • England finished day two of the third Test at Adelaide Oval on 213-8, still trailing Australia by 158 runs.
  • Australia's Nathan Lyon praised his team's bowling effort in challenging conditions, with captain Pat Cummins leading effectively.
