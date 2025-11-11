Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tennis star confirms she is pregnant with a baby boy

Kate Middleton consoles heartbroken Ons Jabeur after Wimbledon loss
  • Two-time Wimbledon finalist and former World No 2 Ons Jabeur has announced she is pregnant and expecting her first child in April.
  • Jabeur shared on Instagram that she and her husband, Karim Kamoun, are planning the “cutest comeback ever” with a baby boy joining their team.
  • She will be extending her break from tennis, having previously taken time off to protect her mental health and recover from depression.
  • Jabeur had expressed her dream of having a baby, linking her sadness after the 2023 Wimbledon final loss to this aspiration.
  • She had a plan with her husband to win Wimbledon and then take a break to start a family, making her defeat particularly difficult.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in