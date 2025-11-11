Tennis star confirms she is pregnant with a baby boy
- Two-time Wimbledon finalist and former World No 2 Ons Jabeur has announced she is pregnant and expecting her first child in April.
- Jabeur shared on Instagram that she and her husband, Karim Kamoun, are planning the “cutest comeback ever” with a baby boy joining their team.
- She will be extending her break from tennis, having previously taken time off to protect her mental health and recover from depression.
- Jabeur had expressed her dream of having a baby, linking her sadness after the 2023 Wimbledon final loss to this aspiration.
- She had a plan with her husband to win Wimbledon and then take a break to start a family, making her defeat particularly difficult.