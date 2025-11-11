Two-time Wimbledon finalist announces pregnancy: ‘The court will have to wait’
Jabeur took a break from the sport to protect her mental health but announced she is planning the ‘cutest comeback ever’
Two-time Wimbledon finalist and former World No 2 Ons Jabeur has announced she is pregnant and will be expecting her first child in April.
Jabeur, who lost three grand slam finals at Wimbledon and the US Open between 2022 and 2023, also said she will be extending her break from the sport.
“Took a little break to reset and recharge... Turns out, we've been planning the cutest comeback ever,” Jabeur said in a post on Instagram, along with her husband and physio Karim Kamoun.
“The court will have to wait a little longer, because soon… we'll be welcoming our tiniest team-mate. Baby boy joining the team in April.”
The 31-year-old Tunisian announced in July that she was taking a “step back” from tennis in order to “breathe, heal, and to rediscover the joy of simply living”.
Nicknamed 'The Minister of Happiness', Jabeur told Sky Sports last week that she has suffered with depression over the last two years while she has struggled on the court, with her ranking falling to 79.
Jabeur also said that the demanding tennis season and schedule, which she called “too long and very intense”, was “killing everyone” due to the number of tournaments in the year.
Jabeur explained following her defeat to Marketa Vondrousova in the 2023 Wimbledon final, her second in a year at the Championships, that the sadness she felt was linked to her dream of having a baby.
Jabeur revealed in her documentary This Is Me that she shared a plan with her husband to win the Wimbledon title and then take a break from the sport so they could have their first child together. It meant they were devastated after her defeat to Vondrousova.
“That loss was very difficult because it was connected to me being a mother and having a family,” Jabeur told the Guardian. “So that was an extra sadness for me.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments