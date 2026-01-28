Paddy Pimblett breaks silence after first UFC defeat
- Paddy Pimblett suffered a devastating defeat against Justin Gaethje in their interim lightweight title fight at UFC 324 on Saturday.
- The Liverpudlian fighter was visibly bloodied and bruised, marking his first loss in his UFC career.
- Pimblett graciously accepted the defeat as he released his first statement since the loss, congratulating Gaethje and acknowledging that the “better man won”.
- He vowed to return to the cage in the “near future” and expressed his ambition to fight for the undisputed title.
- Pimblett's rival and full lightweight champion, Ilia Topuria, mocked him following the loss, highlighting the missed opportunity for a significant payday.