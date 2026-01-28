Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Paddy Pimblett breaks silence after first UFC defeat

Paddy Pimblett came up short against Justin Gaethje on Saturday
Paddy Pimblett came up short against Justin Gaethje on Saturday (Getty Images)
  • Paddy Pimblett suffered a devastating defeat against Justin Gaethje in their interim lightweight title fight at UFC 324 on Saturday.
  • The Liverpudlian fighter was visibly bloodied and bruised, marking his first loss in his UFC career.
  • Pimblett graciously accepted the defeat as he released his first statement since the loss, congratulating Gaethje and acknowledging that the “better man won”.
  • He vowed to return to the cage in the “near future” and expressed his ambition to fight for the undisputed title.
  • Pimblett's rival and full lightweight champion, Ilia Topuria, mocked him following the loss, highlighting the missed opportunity for a significant payday.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in