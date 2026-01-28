Paddy Pimblett provides health update after devastating UFC loss to Justin Gaethje

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paddy Pimblett has vowed to return to the cage in the “near future” despite a devastating defeat at UFC 324 against Justin Gaethje.

The Liverpudlian fell short in the interim lightweight title fight, with an undisputed title fight with fierce rival Ilia Topuria scuppered in the process.

Pimblett was visibly marked up and bloodied by the five-round war, and could be seen in the aftermath with bruises on his face.

But the -year-old has been gracious in defeat and clarified his condition, with speculation over a swift return and even a conversation surrounding a comeback fight with Conor McGregor at the White House UFC card.

“Hope everyone enjoyed my fight just as much as I did, want to thank everyone that came to support and everyone watching at home,” Pimblett said in a first statement since the weekend.

“I’m all good, no injuries went into the fight feeling amazing, had a great camp, and an easy weight cut. No excuses, the better man won on the night. Justin Gaethje, congratulations, brother, it was an honour to share the cage with such a legend.

“Go get that undisputed title your career deserves it. Hopefully we can run it back for the undisputed because I still know it’s in my destiny to win that gold!

“UFC, thank you for the opportunity. You all know I’ll be back for that belt in the near future.”

( Getty Images )

Pimblett opted not to reply to Topuria, who had mocked him in the aftermath of his defeat.

The UFC lightweight champions said: “Little sausage, the only thing you had to do was beat a 38-year-old guy. You just lost the biggest paycheck of your life. You were going to get rich if you won. Justin, all I can say is congratulations… and I’d like to tell you to get ready, but you’re screwed no matter what.”