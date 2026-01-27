Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man United dealt huge injury blow after stunning win over Arsenal

Michael Carrick will be without Patrick Dorgu for the next 10 weeks
Michael Carrick will be without Patrick Dorgu for the next 10 weeks (REUTERS)
  • Manchester United star Patrick Dorgu faces up to 10 weeks on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury.
  • The injury occurred during Sunday's 3-2 victory over Arsenal, a match in which Dorgu scored a spectacular half-volley.
  • Interim boss Michael Carrick initially hoped the issue was merely cramp, but further assessments revealed a more severe problem.
  • The 21-year-old is expected to be sidelined until mid-April, potentially missing the club's next eight fixtures.
  • This setback comes at a crucial time for Dorgu, who had been in excellent form, scoring in consecutive games against Manchester City and Arsenal.
