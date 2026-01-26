How Patrick Dorgu’s reincarnation is spearheading Man United’s revival

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There’s an air of Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer to the beginning of this latest interim era at Manchester United. So much has been talked about the club’s missing “DNA”, whatever that may consist of. But under the guidance of Michael Carrick, United are winning big games again - something that historically reflects “The Manchester United Way” - and just like under Solskjaer, a player reborn is at the heart of things.

With Solskjaer, that was a 21-year-old Marcus Rashford, revitalised after being misused out wide by Jose Mourinho. With Carrick, it’s Patrick Dorgu. The Dane has found new life in a United shirt since being moved forward into a winger role, a year on from being signed as a defensive solution by Ruben Amorim. His instrumental performance against the Gunners, including a screamer that few could have conceived, acted as further proof that he has spent the last 12 months held back by the now former United boss.

"Pat’s been a big player for us over the last couple of games attacking-wise - he’s scored two goals, but in terms of his threat and athleticism and his quality coming in as well,” Carrick said. “Delighted for him. His two goals (against Arsenal and Manchester City) are very different goals but you get that because he’s put so much into the performances. It’s nice to see him smiling and happy.”

The early stages held a mirror to Dorgu’s ghost of Old Trafford past. So much of Arsenal’s early joy was coming down the right flank and Dorgu was forced to return to his old post further back, soon finding himself fighting a losing battle against Bukayo Saka.

It was that duel that sparked the Gunners’ opener, with Saka calmly dinking it over the jockeying player’s leg to Martin Odegaard, who forced the issue by firing it into the six yard box occupied by Jurrien Timber and Lisandro Martinez, attached at the hip. Paul Scholes had warned Martinez not to get too high and mighty on his horse after impressing in last week’s derby and perhaps the Argentinian should have listened, with Odegaard’s pass bouncing off Martinez’s heel and into his own net. “When you start talking and shouting your mouth off, this game has a habit of coming and biting you back on the a**e,” Scholes said. He was spot on.

open image in gallery Arsenal's opening goal was a deflection off Lisandro Martinez's foot ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

But from the moment Arsenal took the advantage, they too became seemingly intent on being the architects of their own downfall. Bryan Mbeumo found himself bearing down on goal right from the restart as the Gunners gave it away sloppily in midfield, but they were let off when Bruno Fernandes wildly blasted wide from the pull-back.

Mbeumo, United’s top scorer in his maiden season at Old Trafford, maybe should have gone alone and he made sure not to repeat the error when a similar chance was presented to him on a silver platter by the opposition. With the United press closing in, Martin Zubimendi panicked receiving a hospital pass from William Saliba and in trying to play it back to his goalkeeper, the Spaniard set Mbeumo - in his direct eyeline as he played the ball - clean through, with the Cameroonian rounding David Raya to equalise.

open image in gallery Manchester United’s Bryan Mbeumo equalised after Martin Zubimendi’s horror backpass ( PA Wire )

“We gave them the goal,” Arteta lamented, struggling to pinpoint why errors proliferated among his players as they allowed United back into the contest. “Errors are a part of football. It was very unlike us but we gave them the goal and hope, and that shifted the energy.” And with renewed spirits, accompanied by the impetus of their new weapon, the visitors came out swinging in the second half.

Though shaky at the back, Dorgu has looked like a new signing going forward. It was something we saw against Newcastle while Ruben Amorim was still in charge, making you wonder just why the stubborn Portuguese boss dragged him back to left wing-back before his eventual sacking. It was in line with his inability to adapt, even when better alternatives were staring him in the face.

Dorgu’s stunning volley five minutes after the restart, crashing in off the underside of Raya’s bar, put an exclamation mark on the error of Amorim’s ways. While Arsenal were far too easily cut open by the link-up of Dorgu and Fernandes, it would be unfair to pin such a spectacular effort on defensive shortcomings. “You get them where it kind of takes your breath away,” Carrick said.

open image in gallery Patrick Dorgu wheels away in celebration after scoring his stunning volley ( Manchester United via Getty Imag )

Dorgu often found himself the furthest United player up the pitch. He had been allowed to abandon his defensive duties, with Carrick aware that the opposition half was where he belonged. That was until he was forced off with a suspected hamstring injury, though Carrick is hopeful it’s nothing serious. “He ended up coming off with a little bit of cramp, hopefully it’s nothing worse. At this stage it’s hard to tell so we’ll just have to wait and see, but we’re hoping it’s not too bad.”

Set pieces appeared to come to Arsenal’s rescue once again as Mikel Merino forced the ball over the line in the 84th minute after a goal-mouth scramble. That was their 15th from a set play this season in England’s top flight. Avoiding defeat would have been a huge let-off for the league leaders who, under fresh pressure from Aston Villa after their win at Newcastle earlier in the day, had not particularly threatened after falling behind.

But a piece of individual brilliance from Matheus Cunha three minutes later, who found himself in space to unleash a curler after three Arsenal bodies committed and failed to shut down Kobbie Mainoo, sealed the Gunners’ first home defeat of the season.

open image in gallery Matheus Cunha was the match-winner with another superb strike for the visitors ( REUTERS )

“We’re going to win the league,” sung the jubilant away end at full-time. They might be getting a bit ahead of themselves. But as Arsenal’s lead at the top was reduced to four points, seeds of doubt may have been planted into whether the Gunners will achieve that elusive feat.