Roy Keane shut down suggestions that Michael Carrick be given the role of Manchester United manager on a permanent basis following the 3-2 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Carrick took over from the sacked Ruben Amorim on a contract until the end of the current suggestion with the executives at Old Trafford currently searching for a new manager to hire permanently.

open image in gallery Roy Keane played down suggestions that Michael Carrick become Man Utd’s permanent manager ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

In his first game in charge Carrick orchestrated a 2-0 derby win over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City before masterminding United’s victory over the league leaders.

Keane was quick to praise the impact Carrick and his staff have had on the players and results but revealed that his preference for the next manager be someone “bigger and better” than Carrick.

Asked for his opinion on the result and the performance from Manchester United, Keane echoed the words of Harry Maguire who was awarded the player of the match trophy.

“Harry makes a good point, they’ve got a lot of their players back now, it’s a full group, they’ve got full weeks together and there’s no other distractions,” Keane replied. “They can focus on the league form and they’re producing.

“But, as we know you win one, two games for Man Utd, fantastic. Particularly to beat City, and come to Arsenal. I felt United would get a result today, I was thinking a draw but I felt United would turn up.

“They’ve got enough quality players and they’ve got momentum into their season and all of a sudden you’re thinking it’s a great chance for top four. If they play with that confidence and belief, you give the manager and the staff credit.”

open image in gallery Michael Carrick has beaten both Man City and Arsenal since being handed the head coach role ( AFP via Getty Images )

Keane was then pressed by fellow Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards on whether Manchester United should hire Carrick on a permanent basis already given he has led the team to wins against first and second in the league.

“The job? You’re being silly now,” Keane responded. “No, he’s had two great performances but anybody can win two games. It’s what he does until the end of the season.

“Even if they do get into fourth I still wouldn’t be convinced he’s the man for the job. Absolutely not. I still think they need a bigger and better manager.

“But, he’s got the opportunity, what a chance it is for him and, do you know what, he’s taking it so fair play to him.”