The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Patrick Dorgu out for months as Man United dealt worst case scenario for his injury
Dorgu came off injured with a hamstring problem against Arsenal, having scored a stunning half-volley earlier in the game
Patrick Dorgu is set for up to 10 weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring problem after Manchester United were dealt the worst case scenario for the player’s injury.
Dorgu went down with a thigh problem late into Sunday’s win over Premier League leaders Arsenal, a game in which the Dane starred and scored a spectacular half-volley to give his side the lead after the restart.
He was replaced by Benjamin Sesko in the 81st minute but interim United boss Michael Carrick was hopeful that the issue was just cramp, telling reporters in a post-match press conference: “He ended up coming off with a little bit of cramp, hopefully it’s nothing worse. At this stage it’s hard to tell so we’ll just have to wait and see, but we’re hoping it’s not too bad.”
However, further assessments indicate that Dorgu’s injury is more severe than first thought, with The Athletic reporting that he could be ruled out until mid-April, beyond the March international break.
While a timeline on a return is not certain, it is speculated that the 21-year-old will miss 10 weeks of action, which would see United go without his services for the club’s next eight matches.
It’s a cruelly-timed setback for Dorgu, who has come into his own since being moved into a left-winger role by Carrick after being primarily being used as wing-back under former boss Ruben Amorim.
His spellbinding display against Arsenal came after also scoring in the Manchester derby the week prior, taking his tally for the Premier League season to three goals and three assists after 22 appearances.
"Pat’s been a big player for us over the last couple of games attacking-wise - he’s scored two goals, but in terms of his threat and athleticism and his quality coming in as well,” Carrick said after the win at the Emirates.
“Delighted for him. His two goals (against Arsenal and Manchester City) are very different goals but you get that because he’s put so much into the performances. It’s nice to see him smiling and happy.”
Dorgu joins centre-back Matthijs de Ligt in the treatment room, who has been absent for the past 11 games due to a back problem.
United’s next assignment will see them host Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday 1 February, with the club now in the top four.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks