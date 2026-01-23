Paul Scholes says he will not apologise for brutal criticism of Lisandro Martinez
- Paul Scholes has refused to apologise for his critical assessment of Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez, despite admitting his initial remarks "weren’t great".
- Scholes, alongside Nicky Butt, had previously suggested Manchester City striker Erling Haaland would easily overpower Martinez due to their size difference in last weekend’s Manchester derby.
- Martinez directly challenged Scholes after Manchester United's 2-0 victory over City, asking him to address him face-to-face.
- Scholes maintained his stance, stating that while the wording "wasn't great", he still believes it is a physical mismatch and hopes Martinez proves him wrong by performing consistently moving forward.
- Scholes also predicted that former teammate Michael Carrick could be a long-term contender for the United job if he secures a top-four finish.