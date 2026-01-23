Michael Carrick outlines stance over Man United decisions after Casemiro exit confirmed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michael Carrick has vowed to put Manchester United’s long-term interests first – even as he only has a short-term contract to the end of the season.

Carrick has the task of trying to take United into the Champions League while they search for their next head coach.

And, after confirming Casemiro will leave when his contract expires at the end of the season, the club face another decision with Harry Maguire, whose deal is up in the summer.

But while Carrick has made an immediate impact by switching the tactics to 4-2-3-1 and getting what he called a “big uplift” in the mood, he is thinking of the future.

He said: “The important thing for me is any decision I make, or the staff make, is not short-term, I’ve got a responsibility to whatever happens next, I’ve got to make the right decision.”

Carrick is convinced that Casemiro will be motivated to excel in his last few months at Old Trafford and confirmed he was not involved in the issue of whether to extend his deal.

He added: “The Case announcement was for clarity as much as anything. It was decided before I arrived; it wasn’t a knee-jerk decision. But the type of personality and character he is showed with his performance last week. I’ve had the conversation with him; he’s desperate to do well and finish well.”

Manchester United interim head coach Michael Carrick

United go to Arsenal on Sunday and will again be without defender Matthijs de Ligt, who has been sidelined for longer than expected with a back injury.

Carrick said: “[His recovery] was a little bit slower than we had liked. He’s getting closer, and hopefully in the next couple of weeks, he will be back and around it.”

open image in gallery ( REUTERS )

United have no new injury issues and will be able to bring back winger Shea Lacey, who has served a one-match ban after his red card in the FA Cup defeat to Brighton.