Pep Guardiola misses press conference - will he be back for Man City’s next game?

Pep Guardiola missed a press conference on Friday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Pep Guardiola missed a press conference on Friday (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Manchester City assistant manager Kolo Toure stood in for Pep Guardiola at Friday’s press conference, confirming Guardiola's absence was due to a minor “personal matter” but confirmed the Spaniard would manage Sunday’s match against Crystal Palace.
  • Toure lauded Guardiola's incredible energy, passion, and determination, noting his continued enthusiasm in his 10th season at the club.
  • Having joined Guardiola's backroom staff in the summer, Toure described working with the manager as a dream and a blessing.
  • The former City defender reflected on his brief managerial spell at Wigan, calling it the best thing that happened to him despite its short duration.
  • Toure indicated a future desire to return to management, stating that once someone has been a manager, they always want to go back.
