Why Pep Guardiola missed Manchester City’s press conference ahead of Crystal Palace clash

Pep Guardiola is as hungry and passionate as ever, according to his assistant manager Kolo Toure.

The Manchester City boss is in his 10th season at the Etihad Stadium and eyeing yet more glory.

Guardiola failed to add a major trophy to his vast haul last season as City suffered a dip in form but they are back in contention this term.

Toure joined Guardiola’s backroom staff in the summer and has been hugely impressed by his determination and enthusiasm.

The former City defender said: “The manager’s energy every day is incredible.

“I’m so surprised, with all the years that he’s done in the league. The passion he brings to every meeting, the training sessions – he’s enjoying himself every day and we are enjoying it as well.

“You can see in the games when we play. It doesn’t matter what happens, we have a big spirit in the team, we have a lot of energy, we are fighting for every single ball.”

Toure was filling in for Guardiola at a press conference on Friday to preview City’s Premier League trip to Crystal Palace.

Guardiola was unable to attend due to a personal matter but will be in charge as normal at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

open image in gallery Kolo Toure (centre) and says Pep Guardiola is as passionate as ever ( PA Wire )

Toure said: “Pep is fine. It’s just a small matter that didn’t bring him here.”

Former Ivory Coast international Toure won the Premier League with Arsenal before featuring in City’s title-winning side of 2012.

The 44-year-old later played for Liverpool and Celtic before moving into coaching. A spell as Wigan manager proved short-lived but he returned to the game with City’s academy before being asked to step up by Guardiola.

He said: “For me, to work with Pep Guardiola was a dream. To work with the first team was a blessing for me.

“Every day for me is fantastic. He loves his players, he loves his staff, his passion for the game is high, he’s intense. We love him. I’m very lucky.”

Toure was sacked by Wigan in January 2023 after failing to win in nine games.

open image in gallery Toure’s managerial spell at Wigan was short-lived (Richard Sellers/PA)

The experience was undoubtedly a bruising one but Toure has not ruled out a return to the front line.

He said: “My experience at Wigan was the best thing that happened to me.

“During my life I’ve had a lot of setbacks. Before I came to Arsenal as a player I had four or five trials that didn’t work.

“That never stopped me and when I have setbacks my feeling is to go again and that’s natural for me.

“Of course, the job that I’m doing right now is fantastic and I don’t know what will happen in the future, but when you’ve been a manager once you always want to go back for sure.”

