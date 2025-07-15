Kolo Toure becomes key part of Pep Guardiola’s new-look Man City coaching staff

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kolo Toure has joined Pep Guardiola’s backroom team at Manchester City on a permanent basis after being appointed as assistant coach.

The former City captain, who had been coaching the club’s Under-18s, impressed Guardiola when he was promoted to work with the senior side during the Club World Cup.

He forms part of a new-look coaching team with Pep Lijnders, Jurgen Klopp’s former right-hand man at Liverpool, becoming Guardiola’s assistant and set-piece specialist James French arriving from Anfield.

Guardiola has got an injection of new blood around him after City’s disappointing season led to three departures with Juanma Lillo and Inigo Dominguez returning to Spain and Carlos Vicens becoming head coach of Braga.

And director of football Hugo Viana believes the bubbly Toure will help youth-team players graduate into Guardiola’s side.

“We’re delighted to permanently add Kolo to our first-team coaching staff,” he said. "Not only does he bring his immensely precious experience at football’s elite level, but he also has a deep connection with Manchester City and a deep knowledge of the club.

“We've also been hugely impressed with his work and success with our Under-18s, and by adding him into our senior staff permanently, this will only strengthen the transition for players in our academy into the first team.

“As we already saw throughout his time with Pep Guardiola, Pep Lijnders and James French this summer, his massive personality of optimism and positivity is hugely infectious and we’re already looking forward to his work moving forward.”

open image in gallery Kolo Toure (left) worked with Man City senior side during the Club World Cup ( REUTERS )

Toure made 102 appearances in four seasons as a City player, joining from Arsenal in 2009, being appointed captain in 2010 and winning the Premier League title in 2012.

A member of Arsenal’s Invincibles, he also had spells at Liverpool and Celtic. He has taken up coaching roles at Celtic and Leicester under Brendan Rodgers and had a brief spell as Wigan manager in 2022-23, failing to win a game.