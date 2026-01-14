PGA Tour confirms high-profile defection back from LIV Golf at huge financial cost
- Brooks Koepka has rejoined the PGA Tour after leaving LIV Golf, agreeing to significant financial penalties and a $5 million charitable donation.
- Despite Koepka's move, prominent LIV Golf players Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Smith have confirmed they will remain with the Saudi-backed league.
- The PGA Tour's new 'Returning Member Program' is exclusively for major championship or Players Championship winners since 2022, which Koepka qualified for.
- DeChambeau indicated he has a contract with LIV Golf and is expected to secure a new deal worth an estimated $500 million.
- PGA Tour chief executive Brian Rolapp stated Koepka's return includes a five-year forfeiture of potential equity in the Player Equity Program, estimated at $50-85 million.