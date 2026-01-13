Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brooks Koepka is back on the PGA Tour with Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Cam Smith now officially afforded the opportunity to also leave LIV Golf.

The five-time major champion is back after four years on the Saudi Arabian-backed series thanks to a new returning member programme announced by the PGA Tour’s Chief Executive Officer Brian Rolapp.

The Returning Member Program affords the 35-year-old American, who won five events over four seasons on LIV, to return at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines from 29 January.

Koepka’s punishment for returning to the Tour, to appease those players who remained loyal in recent years, is that he will forego any payment from the FedExCup Bonus scheme this year and that he is ineligible for the Tour's player equity programme between 2026-2030. The Tour claims that the total could be worth in the region of $50-85m (£37-59m).

Koepka has earned around $48m (£35.6m) in prize money during his four seasons on LIV, while also confirming on BS w/ Jake Paul that his signing bonus was “nine figures”.

Koepka, who will also be tasked with making a $5m charitable contribution, admitted he will need to work on his relationship with fellow players upon his return.

"When I was a child, I always dreamed about competing on the PGA Tour, and I am just as excited today to announce that I am returning," said Koepka. "I believe in where the PGA Tour is headed with new leadership, new investors and an equity program that gives players a meaningful ownership stake.

"I've got a lot of work to do with some of the players. There's definitely guys who are happy, and definitely guys who will be angry. It's a harsh punishment financially. I understand exactly why the tour did that -- it's meant to hurt. But it [his departure] hurt a lot of people. If anyone is upset, I need to rebuild those relationships.”

Koepka's initial eligibility after confirming his desire to return in December would have seen him available to play on the PGA Tour in August, a year after his last LIV appearance.

But he now has a regular schedule after agreeing to a deal, starting with the Farmers Insurance Open, while also committing to the WM Phoenix Open, which begins on 5 February.

open image in gallery Brooks Koepka after winning a LIV Golf event in Singapore ( AP )

The PGA Tour stated that only players who have been away from the PGA Tour for at least two years with a win at The Players Championship or a major between 2022-25 would be eligible to use the Returning Member Program.

That criteria would enable Rahm (2023 Masters), DeChambeau (2024 US Open) and Smith (2022 Open Championship), to return from LIV, though any of the trio must act quickly with the PGA Tour stating that the offer would close on 2 February.

Six-time major winner Phil Mickelson was notably ineligible to return under that criteria, given his most recent US PGA Championship win came in 2021.

In a letter to fans, PGA Tour chief executive Brian Rolapp reiterated the change arrived in "a response to a unique set of circumstances".

"We will continue to aggressively pursue anything that enhances the fan experience and makes the PGA Tour stronger," said Rolapp.

open image in gallery Koepka after winning the 2023 PGA Championship as a Liv Golf player ( Getty Images )

"This is part of our commitment to fans, who expect the world's best players to compete on the PGA Tour week in and week out."

Koepka, who won the third of his US PGA Championship titles in 2023, has also agreed to make a $5m charitable contribution and has already committed to play in the Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale held on 5-8 February.

"The first week I'll be a little bit nervous," said Koepka said, who will participate in a minimum of 15 co-sponsored and approved tournaments in 2026. "There's a lot going on than just golf. I'll be glad to put the first week behind me -- dealing with the media, dealing with the players, and then getting some of those tougher conversations. But I'm looking forward to it.

"Am I nervous? Yes. Am I excited? Yes. In a weird way, I want to have those conversations."