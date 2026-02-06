Premier League preview: Arteta apologises to Chelsea and Guardiola hits back over Palestine criticism
- Here are five of the biggest stories ahead of a busy weekend in the Premier League.
- Arteta issues apology to Chelsea’s Rosenior over Arsenal encroachment incident.
- Guardiola hits back at those telling him to ‘focus on football’ after Palestine support.
- Chelsea defender jokes about viral altercation with winger that sparked huge brawl.
- Van Dijk calls on pundits to consider mental health impact of their comments.
- Cristiano Ronaldo hit with warning from Saudi officials after ‘going on strike.’
