Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

F1 team respond to video appearing to show employee encouraging fans to boo Lando Norris

A Racing Bulls employee appeared to encourage the booing of Lando Noris after he won the Brazil GP (Andre Penner/AP)
A Racing Bulls employee appeared to encourage the booing of Lando Noris after he won the Brazil GP (Andre Penner/AP) (AP)
  • Racing Bulls stated that a video appearing to show an employee encouraging the booing of McLaren’s Lando Norris after his Brazil Grand Prix victory does not reflect their team’s values.
  • Norris has been booed after winning the last two races, in Mexico and Brazil, despite extending his championship lead.
  • Footage emerged on social media of a Racing Bulls team member making a 'thumb down' gesture as Norris stood on the podium in Brazil.
  • The team confirmed the matter was handled internally, emphasising their belief in celebrating great racing and showing respect to all drivers, teams, and fans.
  • Norris expressed perplexity at the booing, stating he would 'just ignore everyone who talks crap' and focus on his performance.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in