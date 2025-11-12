Racing Bulls issue statement after employee filmed making Lando Norris gesture
Norris was booed after winning the Brazil Grand Prix while a Racing Bulls employee was filmed gesturing to the crowd with his thumb down
Racing Bulls have said a video appearing to show an employee encouraging the booing of McLaren’s title-contender Lando Norris following his victory at the Brazil Grand Prix “does not reflect our team’s values”.
Norris has been surprisingly booed after winning the last two races at the Mexico Grand Prix and Brazil Grand Prix, with the title leader stretching his advantage to 24 points after a dominant weekend in Sao Paolo.
Footage emerged on social media of a Racing Bulls team member gesturing with his thumb down as Norris stood on top of the podium in Brazil, while a smattering of boos could be heard.
“We’re aware of the video from the weekend’s podium,” a team statement said on Wednesday. “It doesn’t reflect our team’s values or the spirit of VCARB. The matter has been handled internally.
“We believe in celebrating great racing and showing respect to every driver, team, and fan both on and off the track.”
Norris took notice of the boos after the Brazil Grand Prix, saying he would, “Just ignore everyone who talks crap about you! Focus on yourself, I’m pushing hard away from the track. It doesn’t come easy for sure - happy to come out with the win.”
The booing of the 25-year-old began two weeks before in Mexico, which a local journalist suggesting that local fans were angered by McLaren’s preferential treatment of Norris to his team-mate and title rival Oscar Piastri.
At the time, Norris appeared perplexed and said: “I don’t know why, to be honest. People can do what they want honestly, that is sport sometimes, I can’t stop laughing when I get booed.
“You don’t want it, I’d prefer if people cheer for me. Who knows? I just concentrate on doing my thing. If they want to continue they can.
“Sure, if they want to think that they can do whatever they want. For us as a team we tried to do things fairly. Same with last year in Budapest – I let Oscar win the race he deserved to win.
“If they want to have the three points back, they can. Oscar deserved the win in Budapest, I deserved the win in Monza.”
