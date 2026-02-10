Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ricky Hatton’s son to fight on Dubai show dedicated to late boxing legend

Campbell Hatton (left) will fight in memory of his dad in April
Campbell Hatton (left) will fight in memory of his dad in April (Getty Images)
  • Ricky Hatton’s son, Campbell, is set to return to the ring on a boxing show in Dubai on April 11.
  • He will feature on the undercard of a show headlined by former British world champion Kell Brook.
  • The Dubai fight night will support the Ricky Hatton Foundation charity.
  • Ricky Hatton, a former two-weight world champion, was found dead at his home last September at the age of 46.
  • Campbell, who has not fought professionally since 2024, confirmed his involvement in the Dubai show on Instagram, stating he would be fighting “in memory of my dad”.

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in