Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff has revealed how a conversation with late boxer Ricky Hatton made him feel “obliged” to open up about his mental health struggles.

The 46-year-old former world welterweight champion was found dead at his home in Hyde last month, with Greater Manchester Police stating they were not treating the death as suspicious.

At the opening of his inquest on Thursday, his provisional cause of death was given as hanging.

Speaking about Hatton, Flintoff told Piers Morgan’s Uncensored YouTube show: “I never knew all these things that he were struggling with ’til we sat down and we started talking, obviously he was so honest about what he’d been going through and how he felt.”

He added: “I wasn’t going to give as much away about myself but then felt obliged to actually if he’s doing this.”

**_If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch._**