Tributes pour in as ex-England cricket star Robin Smith dies aged 62
- Robin Smith, the former England batter, has died unexpectedly at his home in Perth at the age of 62.
- Smith played 62 Tests and 71 One-Day Internationals for England between 1988 and 1996, scoring over 4,000 Test runs and nine centuries.
- He was renowned for his formidable ability against fast bowling, notably scoring 175 against the West Indies in 1994 and an unbeaten 167 against Australia in a 1993 ODI.
- Smith captained Hampshire for four years and was part of the England squad that reached the 1992 Cricket World Cup final.
- Tributes have poured in, with ex-county teammate Kevan James branding Smith “England’s best batter” in the 1980s and 1990s, while ECB chair Richard Thompson hailed his entertaining style and said Smith “gave England fans enormous pride”.