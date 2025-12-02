Robin Smith, former England Test batter and Hampshire captain, dies aged 62
Smith had met with England Lions players in Perth only two weeks before his death
Robin Smith, the former England batter who scored more than 4,000 Test runs, has died aged 62.
Smith died unexpectedly at his home in Perth on Monday, his family announced. The cause of death is unknown.
Smith played 62 Tests and 71 one-day internationals for England between 1988 and 1996, scoring nine Test centuries and recording an average of 43.67 in the longest form of the game.
One of his most memorable innings was a dominant 175 against the West Indies’ legendary pace attack in the Caribbean in 1994. It cemented Smith’s reputation as a master against fast bowling, with a cut shot which chopped down some of the best bowlers in the world.
He was also part of the England squad that reached the 1992 Cricket World Cup final against Pakistan.
His family released a statement reading: “It is with the deepest and most profound sense of sadness and loss that we must announce the passing of Robin Arnold Smith, beloved father of Harrison and Margaux and cherished brother of Christopher.
“Robin rose to fame as one of England’s most charismatic and popular players. A brave and dashing batsman, he excelled both for Hampshire and his adopted country collecting legions of admirers and friends along the way.”
Smith, who was born in South Africa, captained Hampshire for four years, and his former county teammate Kevan James discussed the news in a tearful interview on Solent News radio station on Tuesday.
“It’s been horrible,” James said. “It’s a sad day.
“At the time, in the 80s and 90s, he was England’s best batter. He was a super player, particularly of fast bowling in an era where the West Indies had all these fast bowlers. He was one of the few England batters who stood up to them and basically gave as good as he got.”
Two weeks ago, England Lions head coach Andrew Flintoff invited Smith to speak to the team at Lilac Hill during their tour of Australia. Smith spoke with the players for more than an hour as he retold some of the stories of his career.
Richard Thompson, the ECB chair, said: “Robin Smith was a player who stood toe to toe with some of the quickest bowlers around, meeting spells of hostile fast bowling with a defiant smile and a ferocious shot. He did so in a way that gave England fans enormous pride, and no shortage of entertainment.
“He was a batter ahead of his time which was typified in that unforgettable unbeaten 167 from 163 balls in an ODI against Australia at Edgbaston in 1993.
“His record at Hampshire is exemplary, and he’ll be remembered rightly as a great of Hampshire CCC. We’re desperately sad to learn of his passing, and the thoughts of all of us in cricket are with his friends, family and loved ones.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments