Robin Smith, former England Test batter and Hampshire captain, dies aged 62

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Robin Smith, the former England batter who scored more than 4,000 Test runs, has died aged 62.

Smith died unexpectedly at his home in Perth on Monday, his family announced. The cause of death is unknown.

Smith played 62 Tests and 71 one-day internationals for England between 1988 and 1996, scoring nine Test centuries and recording an average of 43.67 in the longest form of the game.

One of his most memorable innings was a dominant 175 against the West Indies’ legendary pace attack in the Caribbean in 1994. It cemented Smith’s reputation as a master against fast bowling, with a cut shot which chopped down some of the best bowlers in the world.

He was also part of the England squad that reached the 1992 Cricket World Cup final against Pakistan.

open image in gallery Smith cemented a reputation as one of the best against fast bowlers ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery He was an integral part of the England side, reaching the 1992 Cricket World Cup ( Getty Images )

His family released a statement reading: “It is with the deepest and most profound sense of sadness and loss that we must announce the passing of Robin Arnold Smith, beloved father of Harrison and Margaux and cherished brother of Christopher.

“Robin rose to fame as one of England’s most charismatic and popular players. A brave and dashing batsman, he excelled both for Hampshire and his adopted country collecting legions of admirers and friends along the way.”

Smith, who was born in South Africa, captained Hampshire for four years, and his former county teammate Kevan James discussed the news in a tearful interview on Solent News radio station on Tuesday.

“It’s been horrible,” James said. “It’s a sad day.

“At the time, in the 80s and 90s, he was England’s best batter. He was a super player, particularly of fast bowling in an era where the West Indies had all these fast bowlers. He was one of the few England batters who stood up to them and basically gave as good as he got.”

Two weeks ago, England Lions head coach Andrew Flintoff invited Smith to speak to the team at Lilac Hill during their tour of Australia. Smith spoke with the players for more than an hour as he retold some of the stories of his career.

open image in gallery Smith spent his entire county career at Hampshire and made his final appearance in August 2003 ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery He was invited by coach Andrew Flintoff to speak to the England Lions two weeks ago ( ECB/PA Wire )

Richard Thompson, the ECB chair, said: “Robin Smith was a player who stood toe to toe with some of the quickest bowlers around, meeting spells of hostile fast bowling with a defiant smile and a ferocious shot. He did so in a way that gave England fans enormous pride, and no shortage of entertainment.

“He was a batter ahead of his time which was typified in that unforgettable unbeaten 167 from 163 balls in an ODI against Australia at Edgbaston in 1993.

“His record at Hampshire is exemplary, and he’ll be remembered rightly as a great of Hampshire CCC. We’re desperately sad to learn of his passing, and the thoughts of all of us in cricket are with his friends, family and loved ones.”