Rodri launches stinging attack on referees after Man City setback

Rodri was fuming after Man City’s draw with Tottenham as he hit out at refereeing standards
Rodri was fuming after Man City’s draw with Tottenham as he hit out at refereeing standards (PA Wire)
  • Manchester City midfielder Rodri criticised refereeing standards following his team's 2-2 draw against Tottenham on Sunday.
  • Rodri specifically disputed Tottenham's first goal, arguing that Dominic Solanke committed a “clear foul” on Marc Guehi before scoring.
  • Despite a VAR review, the goal was allowed to stand, with officials concluding no foul had occurred.
  • The Spanish international stated that referees “have to be neutral” and expressed frustration over a series of recent VAR decisions that have gone against City.
  • He emphasised that “small details” like these officiating decisions significantly impact results in the Premier League.
