Roy Keane takes aim at Man United for blowing lead against West Ham
- Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham at Old Trafford.
- Diogo Dalot scored for United before Soungoutou Magassa equalised for the visitors inside the final 10 minutes.
- Club legend Roy Keane criticised United's players for their complacent attitude after taking a 1-0 lead.
- Keane stated players were “chilling out” and acting as if they had won the league, lacking the necessary intensity to secure the victory.
- The result leaves Manchester United eighth in the Premier League, 11 points behind leaders Arsenal, while West Ham remain in the relegation zone.