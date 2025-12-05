Ruben Amorim hits back at claims Man United are ‘going backwards’ after West Ham draw
- Manchester United drew 1-1 with West Ham at Old Trafford on Thursday, squandering a second-half lead.
- Diogo Dalot scored for Manchester United, but Soungoutou Magassa equalised for West Ham from a late corner.
- Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim expressed significant anger and frustration over his team's inconsistency, but snapped back at suggestions from reporters that his team is “going backwards”.
- Amorim, who plans to debrief his players, acknowledged the team's inconsistent performances and their struggle to score more goals.
- West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo was pleased with his team's overall performance and character, stating the draw was well-deserved.