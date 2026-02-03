Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fifa president slammed by Ukraine for ‘infantile’ suggestion Russia ban should be lifted

  • Fifa President Gianni Infantino has indicated his desire to overturn Russia's ban from international football, which was imposed in 2022 following the invasion of Ukraine.
  • Infantino stated that the ban has been a failure, creating frustration, and argued that FIFA should not exclude countries based on the actions of their political leaders.
  • Ukraine's sports minister, Matvii Bidnyi, condemned Infantino's remarks as 'irresponsible' and 'infantile', highlighting that over 650 Ukrainian athletes and coaches have been killed by Russians.
  • Bidnyi emphasised that war is a crime, not politics, and that Russia uses sport to justify its aggression, asserting that their flag has no place in international competitions.
  • Infantino also recently faced criticism for awarding a 'Fifa peace prize' to US president Donald Trump, a decision he defended by citing Trump's role in securing a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
