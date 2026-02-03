Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ukraine’s sports minister has branded Fifa president Gianni Infantino “infantile” and “irresponsible” for his desire to overturn Russia’s ban from world football.

Fifa’s ruling executive and European football’s governing body Uefa imposed a global ban on Russia at the start of the invasion of Ukraine in 2022 when other European nations said they would refuse to play or host Russia’s matches.

Four years later, the Vladimir Putin shows no signs of backing down and the war is still raging but Infantino has signalled his intention to bring Russia back into the fold, saying the ban has been a failure.

“We have to (look at readmitting Russia). Definitely,” Infantino told Sky Sports. “This ban has not achieved anything, it has just created more frustration and hatred.

“Having girls and boys from Russia being able to play football games in other parts of Europe would help.”

Infantino also insisted Fifa should “actually never ban any country from playing football because of the acts of their political leaders” and claimed “somebody needs to keep the ties open.”

open image in gallery Gianni Infantino wants to bring Russia back into the fold ( Reuters )

This proclamation has been met with fury from Ukraine, as sports minister Matvii Bidnyi – who said over 100 footballers are among more than 650 Ukrainian athletes and coaches killed by Russians – hit out at the Fifa president.

“Gianni Infantino's words sound irresponsible – not to say infantile,” Bidnyi said to Sky News. “They detach football from the reality in which children are being killed.

“War is a crime, not politics. It is Russia that politicises sport and uses it to justify aggression. I share the position of the Ukrainian Association of Football, which also warns against Russia's return to international competitions.

“As long as Russians continue killing Ukrainians and politicising sport, their flag and national symbols have no place among people who respect values such as justice, integrity, and fair play.”

Potentially readmitting Russia is not the only geopolitical intervention that Infantino has come under fire for recently. He was heavily criticised for the decision to award US president Donald Trump the inaugural Fifa peace prize at December’s World Cup draw in Washington DC.

open image in gallery Infantino awarded US president Donald Trump the inaugural Fifa peace prize ( Getty Images )

The move was further questioned after US forces seized Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro before Trump issued threats suggesting he may use military force to seize Greenland.

But Infantino was happy to stand by his decision, citing the role Trump played in securing a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

“Objectively, he deserves it,” insisted the Fifa boss. “He was instrumental in resolving conflicts and saving lives and saving thousands of lives.”