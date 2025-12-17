Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russia could be poised for a return to international football next year, following Fifa’s announcement of a new under-15 competition that will be "open to all associations".

The move comes after Russia’s national teams and clubs were banned from Fifa and Uefa competitions in 2022, in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

After hosting the men’s World Cup in 2018, Russia did not compete in the 2022 edition and were also not involved in last year’s Euros in Germany.

However, a recent Olympic Summit recommended that youth athletes from Russia and Belarus be permitted to compete in international events under their own flag and with their national anthems.

On Wednesday, the Fifa Council confirmed plans for a new under-15 festival, with a boys’ event scheduled for next year and a girls’ event in 2027.

A media release detailing the Council’s decisions explicitly stated that these events would "be open to all 211 Fifa member associations".

open image in gallery Gianni Infantino could let Russia back into international football ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Despite the ongoing ban on their teams, Russia has consistently maintained its membership with both Fifa and Uefa.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino, who attended the Olympic Summit in Lausanne last week, expressed his "support" for athletes, "especially young athletes, that they should always be able to participate in sports competitions and not be excluded based on the political situation of their country".

He added: "Sport provides an access to hope, and a way to show that all athletes can respect the same rules and one another."

However, senior sources within European football have voiced scepticism regarding the practicalities of readmitting Russia without a political settlement.

Concerns include the possibility of other countries refusing to play against them, or difficulties in securing visas for Russian athletes.

This follows Uefa’s decision in 2023 to ultimately abandon a plan to allow Russia to return to competition at under-17 level.