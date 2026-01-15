Samuel Eto’o handed lengthy ban over Afcon behaviour
- Samuel Eto’o, President of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), has been handed a four-match ban by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).
- The ban and a $20,000 fine were imposed for alleged misconduct during Cameroon’s 2-0 defeat by hosts Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final.
- Eto’o was reportedly seen making an angry gesture over refereeing decisions, an incident that coincided with CAF opening investigations into violent confrontations during Afcon matches.
- FECAFOOT immediately criticised the decision, stating it "lacks any explicit justification" and raises "serious concerns regarding the fundamental requirements of a fair process."
- The federation announced its intention to appeal the ban, reaffirming its support for its president and its commitment to respecting the principles of credible disciplinary justice.