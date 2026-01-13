The controversial disallowed goal during Newcastle vs Man City explained
- Antoine Semenyo had a second goal for Manchester City disallowed during their Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle United due to a controversial VAR decision.
- Semenyo scored from a corner, but Erling Haaland was deemed to be in an offside position, grappling with a Newcastle defender near the goal line.
- VAR officials spent over four minutes reviewing the incident, using superimposed lines to determine Haaland was a toe further forward than defender Malick Thiaw.
- Referee Chris Kavanagh was called to the pitchside monitor and ultimately ruled that Haaland was impacting the defender's ability to play the ball from an offside position.
- The decision, announced to the stadium, led to loud cheers from Newcastle fans and reignited discussions about the impact of VAR on the flow of football matches.