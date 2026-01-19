Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Senegal manager leaves Afcon final press conference after clashing with Moroccan journalists

Morocco and Senegal managers pulled apart after confrontation at full time in dramatic AFCON final
  • Senegal manager Pape Thiaw was jeered by Moroccan journalists and walked out of his post-match press conference following the contentious Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final.
  • Thiaw had ordered his players off the pitch in protest after a penalty was awarded against them in stoppage time.
  • The match was delayed for 14 minutes as some Senegal players went into their changing room before returning to the field.
  • Senegal ultimately defeated hosts Morocco 1-0 after extra time, with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saving the controversial penalty.
  • Thiaw's actions during the final could lead to heavy sanctions from the Confederation of African Football.
