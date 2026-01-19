Senegal manager leaves Afcon final press conference after clashing with Moroccan journalists
- Senegal manager Pape Thiaw was jeered by Moroccan journalists and walked out of his post-match press conference following the contentious Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final.
- Thiaw had ordered his players off the pitch in protest after a penalty was awarded against them in stoppage time.
- The match was delayed for 14 minutes as some Senegal players went into their changing room before returning to the field.
- Senegal ultimately defeated hosts Morocco 1-0 after extra time, with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saving the controversial penalty.
- Thiaw's actions during the final could lead to heavy sanctions from the Confederation of African Football.