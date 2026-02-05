Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Wales announce team to face England in Six Nations

Wales head coach Steve Tandy is excited to take on England (Nigel French/PA)
Wales head coach Steve Tandy is excited to take on England (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Louis Rees-Zammit will make his first Six Nations appearance in three years, starting at full-back for Wales against England.
  • Dewi Lake captains the Welsh side from hooker, with Archie Griffin starting at tighthead and a back row featuring Aaron Wainwright, Alex Mann and Josh Macleod.
  • Wales, who have not won a game in their last two Six Nations campaigns, face an England team currently on an 11-match winning streak.
  • Coach Steve Tandy expressed the team's excitement for the historic fixture and their intention to “attack the game” at Twickenham.
  • The match is scheduled for Saturday 7 February at 4:40 pm at Twickenham.
