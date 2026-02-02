Why is the Six Nations starting on a Thursday?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Six Nations gets underway this week with another sizeable clash between title hopefuls France and Ireland in the first-ever Thursday night fixture in tournament history.

The defending champions welcome Andy Farrell’s side to the Stade de France in Paris to get the championship underway.

Generally, Six Nations weekends are split with two games on a Saturday and one on a Sunday, although Friday night games have become relatively common.

Ireland will host Wales on Friday 6 March at the Aviva Stadium later in the tournament, and the last two editions have begun under the Friday night lights in Marseille and Paris respectively.

While the Saturday afternoon and evening slots are considered valuable by British broadcasters, their French counterparts tend to prefer a later kick-off time, with the Top 14’s marquee fixture each weekend traditionally scheduled for Sunday night.

A Friday night start would have been likely, then, if not for a clash with the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.

open image in gallery The Winter Olympics opening ceremony is on Friday night ( Getty Images )

France Televisions, the primary Six Nations broadcaster in the country, also has the rights to the quadrennial event, and will hope to draw two strong audiences on back-to-back nights in early February.

The finale of last year's tournament, when France beat Scotland to secure the title, returned record Six Nations audiences in France with 9.5m viewers (a 46% share) watching live on France2.

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the opening match on ITV, with the BBC and Premier Sports also showing five games during the Six Nations campaign.