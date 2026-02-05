France vs Ireland live: Six Nations title hopefuls collide in huge Paris opener
The title rivals clash in Paris in a potentially pivotal opening fixture
France and Ireland collide in a mighty clash to open the 2026 Six Nations.
These two have split last four titles between them and again embark with aspirations of lifting the trophy — although each arrives with more than a few questions. For the hosts, Fabien Galthie’s eye-catching selection calls ahead of the tournament heighten the pressure with a grand slam surely within reach, particularly with Antoine Dupont back fit and back amongst things to captain the side from scrum half. Ireland, meanwhile, have been hit by injuries in key positions, particularly up front, although Andy Farrell will hope his next generation can seize their chance here.
A novel Thursday night fixture comes to avoid a clash with the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics, and this game could be key in determining the destination of this year’s crown. Can Ireland spoil the opening night party? As ever in this grand old competition, expect plenty of drama...
Follow all of the latest from the Stade de France with our live blog below:
Why is the Six Nations starting on a Thursday?
You may be wondering why this year’s tournament is starting on a Thursday. Well, it’s due to the Winter Olympics and French TV rights - here’s the full story:
Why is the Six Nations starting on a Thursday?
Six Nations predictions: Winner, top try-scorer, breakthrough star and more
The Six Nations returns with rugby’s annual spring spectacular set to provide the usual thrills and spills.
France begin as defending champions and will hope for more success, but are likely to face tough opposition from England, who arrive on an 11-match winning run, and Ireland, who meet Les Bleus on the opening night in Paris.
Scotland also have a squad capable of challenging as they bid to bounce back from a disappointing autumn; Italy will hope to overcome injuries to maintain their upward curve; and Wales will look to banish off-field noise and take steps forward in their first Six Nations under Steve Tandy.
It is a slightly condensed campaign this year, with the removal of a rest weekend likely to put increased pressure on each squad. Could that have a bearing on the outcome of the competition?
Find out who The Independent’s writers are tipping for success in our annual predictions:
Six Nations predictions: Winner, top try-scorer, breakthrough star and more
The minor Six Nations change that could have a major impact on this year’s champions
The 2026 edition of this tournament is condensed slightly, with the removal of one fallow week perhaps making squad depth all the more important. Who could it suit?
The minor Six Nations change that could have a major impact on this year’s champions
France vs Ireland live
The Six Nations returns in style tonight as two title hopefuls collide in Paris. France open the defence of their title with a meeting with an injury-hit Ireland in a first Thursday night fixture in the competition since 1948.
Kick off at the Stade de France is at 8.10pm GMT.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks