Ugo Monye reveals his Six Nations predictions

France and Ireland collide in a mighty clash to open the 2026 Six Nations.

These two have split last four titles between them and again embark with aspirations of lifting the trophy — although each arrives with more than a few questions. For the hosts, Fabien Galthie’s eye-catching selection calls ahead of the tournament heighten the pressure with a grand slam surely within reach, particularly with Antoine Dupont back fit and back amongst things to captain the side from scrum half. Ireland, meanwhile, have been hit by injuries in key positions, particularly up front, although Andy Farrell will hope his next generation can seize their chance here.

A novel Thursday night fixture comes to avoid a clash with the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics, and this game could be key in determining the destination of this year’s crown. Can Ireland spoil the opening night party? As ever in this grand old competition, expect plenty of drama...

Follow all of the latest from the Stade de France with our live blog below: