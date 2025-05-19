Six Nations 2026 to start on Thursday night as full schedule revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

France and Ireland will open the 2026 Six Nations on a Thursday night with a blockbuster clash between the regular title rivals.

The defending champions will host Andy Farrell’s side on 6 February under the lights, with the opening weekend of the tournament beginning early in part to avoid a clash with the opening ceremony of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics a day later.

The first round also features England and Wales renewing their rivalry at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, while Scotland travel to Rome to face Italy .

“Super Saturday”, meanwhile, will see Ireland host Scotland and Wales take on Italy before France and England conclude the championship on 14 March.

The 2026 edition of the men’s tournament is a week shorter than previous years due to changes to the international calendar, with one of the two fallow weeks removed.

Three rounds will take place before a weekend off at the end of February, with the action resuming on Friday 6 March as Ireland welcome Wales to the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The location for France’s games is still to be confirmed with no deal yet agreed with the Stade de France, though it is understood that organisers are planning for Fabien Galthie’s side to be playing in Paris.

open image in gallery France won the 2025 Six Nations ( PA )

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to continue to watch the annual tournament live on the BBC and ITV after the broadcasters renewed their joint agreement to show the men’s Six Nations. ITV will have coverage of every England game, with the BBC showing the five Wales and Scotland home fixtures not involving Steve Borthwick’s team

2026 Men’s Six Nations fixtures (all times GMT)

Round One

Thursday 5 February: France vs Ireland (8.10pm, TBC)

Saturday 7 February: Italy vs Scotland (2.10pm, Rome)

Saturday 7 February: England vs Wales (4.40pm, Twickenham)

Round Two

Saturday 14 February: Ireland vs Italy (2.10pm, Dublin)

Saturday 14 February: Scotland vs England (4.40pm, Edinburgh)

Sunday 15 February: Wales vs France (3.10pm, Cardiff)

Round Three

Saturday 21 February: England vs Ireland (2.10pm, Twickenham)

Saturday 21 February: Wales vs Scotland (4.40pm, Cardiff)

Sunday 22 February: France vs Italy (3.10pm, TBC)

Round Four

Friday 6 March: Ireland vs Wales (8.10pm, Dublin)

Saturday 7 March: Scotland vs France (2.10pm, Edinburgh)

Saturday 7 March: Italy vs England (4.40pm, Rome)

Round Five

Saturday 14 March: Ireland vs Scotland (2.10pm, Dublin)

Saturday 14 March: Wales vs Italy (4.40pm, Cardiff)

Saturday 14 March: France vs England (8.10pm, TBC)