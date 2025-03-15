How France won the Six Nations – and why they could dominate the next few years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Late on a Saturday evening in the bowels of Twickenham, Fabien Galthie was fretting about the future. It was round two of the Six Nations and France had just been beaten by England – or rather had beaten themselves. Thrice in an opening 50 minutes where they had their foot on the hosts’ throat, France had moved to within metres of the English line only to cough up the ball. Six Nations history shows it is hard to battle back from any early loss and make a tilt at the title; it is tougher still when the defeat feels so damaging.

It was not just the performance under scrutiny but France’s psyche and style. “Are your side arrogant?”, one journalist asked Galthie. “Have they been complacent?”, enquired another. A prevailing discussion in France was whether the fast and loose style employed so successfully by Toulouse and Bordeaux-Begles was suitable for Test level given the opportunities that the national team were passing up. Facing the prospect of another unsuccessful Six Nations campaign, a sniff of silverware again passed up by the golden generation, Galthie might even have begun to fear for his position - in French rugby, where a cabal of clubs hold plenty of power, one can never rule out a coup.

Yet just a few short weeks later, all of France can celebrate a wonderful title triumph. Saturday night’s victory over Scotland sealed the Six Nations, the Paris party starting from the moment that Thomas Ramos scooted in just before the hour mark as the hosts surged to a 35-16 win. It has been a trophy hard earned, the aforementioned trip to Twickenham joined by a Dublin date on a tough itinerary, and a raft of key players absent from the ranks at various times.

open image in gallery France’s win over Ireland set them on course for the title ( PA Wire )

Indeed, given the manner in which they dismantled Ireland and piled up the points in three other games, this stands as one of the great Six Nations campaigns; one safe collection of a pass against England away from a simply glorious grand slam. Ireland’s relentless consistency has set them apart as the class of the championship over the last few years but even they are not able to hit the heights that this French team can.

In all, France scored 31 tries, a record for any men’s Six Nations campaign. Louis Bielle-Biarrey grabbed eight of them – again, a mark not bettered in the long lineage of the tournament. Damian Penaud has now equalled the great Serge Blanco with 38 Test tries.

Galthie deserves huge credit for how he has managed his squad. The France coach has found a brilliant balance between his nonconformist urgings and the tenets of Test rugby, so many of his bold calls coming off. After that Twickenham misstep, Galthie axed Matthieu Jalibert and Penaud in part to send a message to his squad that more was expected of them. While Jalibert looks lost in international rugby limbo, Penaud responded positively with two outstanding outings in these last two weeks.

open image in gallery Louis Bielle-Biarrey has been a standout star of the tournament ( Liam McBurney/PA Wire )

It has not been a straightforward story, even in heavy victories. The Wales nilling on the opening night was just about perfect right until Romain Ntamack’s shoulder made contact with the head of Ben Thomas – but while the fly half was much missed against England, Toulouse teammate Thomas Ramos proved a fabulous fill-in for the record drubbing of Italy. That positional versatility, true to many of France’s squad, has enabled Galthie to explore the options presented by a seven forwards to one back bench split – a strategy that worked to devastating effect in the Dublin demolition job.

A brilliant blend of power, pace and panache was evident throughout. Moments of madness were interspersed with moments of magic: Bielle-Biarrey’s shanked crosskick in his own 22 in Dublin followed by a rather more delicate yet decisive dab down the touchline as he scooted to his second try.

There is a sense of fulfilment for some of the senior figures in the squad, adding another piece of silverware to a trophy cabinet barer than France would have liked it to be. But this was also a coming-of-age moment for some fresher faces. At a time where certain other coaches blame inexperience for their inconsistency, France have rebuilt on the go, utilising 11 players aged 25 or under. Mickael Guillard, unheralded and under-the-radar even at Lyon before this campaign, looks the latest hulking tighthead lock off the production line; back row Oscar Jegou’s cameo at centre against Ireland showed the richness of talent coming through.

open image in gallery Mickael Guillard looks another real find for France ( PA Wire )

Centre Gael Fickou featured only once in this campaign; flanker Charles Ollivon not at all. Baptiste Serin is a scrum half of sufficient excellence to keep Scotland’s first-choice nine Ben White out of the Toulon team, but even after Antoine Dupont’s injury, a 30-year-old right in his prime can’t get a look in. Much like South Africa, France are developing resources that enable them to be bold and brash in both word and deed.

After the 2022 title, it felt like France were ready to define an era of European dominance with a home World Cup looming and the Six Nations never stronger. Such supremacy did not materialise but now again feels a possibility. The depth and diversity of talent available in the Top 14 and Pro D2 means that the player pool is vast. Galthie will take a virtual second-string side to New Zealand this summer with the Top 14 taking priority for his first-choice squad. A great shame it may be but do not be surprised if the baby Bleus give the All Blacks a real good go.

Beyond then? With Ireland seemingly in a state of transition and England still striving for consistency, there may yet be a longer-term restoration of the monarchy after France reclaimed their throne.