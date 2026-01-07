Pressure mounts on Spurs boss Thomas Frank after dramatic Bournemouth defeat
- Antoine Semenyo scored a dramatic late winner for Bournemouth, securing a 3-2 victory over Tottenham at the Vitality Stadium.
- Semenyo's 95th-minute goal, his 10th of the season, came amid reports of his impending £65 million move to Manchester City.
- The result intensifies pressure on Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank, whose side has now won just two of their last 12 top-flight fixtures.
- Bournemouth's Evanilson and Junior Kroupi had earlier overturned Mathys Tel's opener for Spurs, before Joao Palhinha equalised for the visitors.
- The win ended Bournemouth's 11-match winless run, moving them a point behind Tottenham in the league table.