Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Pressure mounts on Spurs boss Thomas Frank after dramatic Bournemouth defeat

Spurs have won just two of their last 12 top-flight fixtures
Spurs have won just two of their last 12 top-flight fixtures (Action Images via Reuters)
  • Antoine Semenyo scored a dramatic late winner for Bournemouth, securing a 3-2 victory over Tottenham at the Vitality Stadium.
  • Semenyo's 95th-minute goal, his 10th of the season, came amid reports of his impending £65 million move to Manchester City.
  • The result intensifies pressure on Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank, whose side has now won just two of their last 12 top-flight fixtures.
  • Bournemouth's Evanilson and Junior Kroupi had earlier overturned Mathys Tel's opener for Spurs, before Joao Palhinha equalised for the visitors.
  • The win ended Bournemouth's 11-match winless run, moving them a point behind Tottenham in the league table.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in