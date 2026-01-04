Tottenham booed off after Sunderland draw as pressure mounts on Thomas Frank

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham started 2026 by dropping more points at home and were booed off after Sunderland struck in the 80th minute through Brian Brobbey to rescue a 1-1 draw.

Spurs claimed only four Premier League home wins during the last calendar year but were on course for three points when Ben Davies scored a rare goal in the 30th minute.

It was a timely boost for Thomas Frank amid a difficult winter period where a lack of style and attacking flair has led to criticism from a disgruntled fanbase.

open image in gallery Tempers frayed at the full-time whistle (John Walton/PA) ( PA Wire )

With Tottenham one up midway through the second half, Frank’s decision to introduce midfielders Joao Palhinha and Lucas Bergvall in an attempt to seal the win backfired as it invited more pressure from a spirited Sunderland outfit.

Regis Le Bris watched his surprise-package side deservedly equalise with 10 minutes left in north London when Brobbey lashed home to make it just one defeat in eight matches.

After chants of ‘boring, boring Tottenham’ at Brentford on Wednesday following a dull encounter, Frank shuffled his pack and versatile French forward Mathys Tel was handed a first start since October.

Tel signalled his intent immediately with a snapshot from range straight at Robin Roefs, but it at least represented a shot on target for Spurs after only 62 seconds.

Richarlison had a weak effort soon after before a dangerous cross by Pedro Porro sparked a wave of noise from the South Stand as Sunderland showed signs of fatigue after a busy festive spell.

However, Tottenham’s momentum was halted when Mohammed Kudus was forced off in the 19th minute with a left leg injury. It was a cruel twist of fate given the club sanctioned Brennan Johnson’s move to Crystal Palace on Friday.

With no Johnson on the bench, Randal Kolo Muani was deployed in an unusual right-wing role but Spurs remained on top and broke the deadlock with half an hour played.

Another set-piece did the trick as Tel’s corner found Cristian Romero, who controlled at the back post and teed up Micky van de Ven, who saw his shot smartly tapped home by Davies for his first goal in just over two years.

open image in gallery ( AFP via Getty Images )

Sunderland responded with typical spirit given their superb campaign back in the top-flight and Trai Hume lashed over from a corner before half-time.

Le Bris’ side pushed more after the break with Simon Adingra’s soft header easy for Guglielmo Vicario, who was almost embarrassed moments later in the 51st minute.

Adingra sent a dangerous ball to the back post which Vicario failed to claim and Hume squeezed his header goalwards from a tight angle, but Davies got back to clear on the line before Brobbey could pounce.

Brobbey and Romero got involved in a running battle afterwards and while Richarlison wasted a fine opening for Tottenham, Sunderland refused to go away.

Adingra curled wide not long after Porro’s cross-cum-shot tested Roefs, but Spurs had by this point decided to sit back and soak up pressure.

Frank’s introduction of Palhinha and Bergvall in an attempt to claim a precious home win did not pay off as the visitors produced a wonderful 80th-minute leveller.

open image in gallery Brian Brobbey rescued a point for Sunderland ( AFP via Getty Images )

A slick one-two was played between Enzo Le Fee and Brobbey before the latter rifled into the top corner after he peeled off Romero to spark wild celebrations in the away end.

It sparked an end-to-end finale but Palhinha headed wide in stoppage-time to ensure a 1-1 draw.