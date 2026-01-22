England beaten by Sri Lanka in fresh blow after Ashes loss
- England suffered a 19-run defeat in their first one-day international against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Thursday.
- The one-day clash was England’s first match since they succumbed to a 4-1 series defeat in the Ashes.
- Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first as they posted a challenging total of 271-6.
- Ben Duckett and Joe Root both struck half-centuries while Jamie Overton produced a late cameo but England were bowled out in the final over for 252.
- There are two more matches left in the series, with the next match taking place at the same venue on Saturday.