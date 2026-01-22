Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Stan Wawrinka, 40, wins Australian Open thriller as he breaks Roger Federer record

Stan Wawrinka, 40, surpassed one opf Roger Federer’s records on Thursday
Stan Wawrinka, 40, surpassed one opf Roger Federer’s records on Thursday (Getty Images)
  • Stan Wawrinka, aged 40, defeated French qualifier Arthur Gea in a five-set epic at the Australian Open.
  • The match lasted four hours and 33 minutes, making it the longest of the tournament so far.
  • This victory extends Wawrinka's final Australian Open appearance before his planned retirement at the end of the season.
  • He became the oldest man to reach the third round of the Australian Open since Ken Rosewell in 1978.
  • The win also marked his 49th five-set match at Grand Slams, surpassing Roger Federer for the most in the Open era.
