Stan Wawrinka, 40, wins Australian Open thriller as he breaks Roger Federer record
- Stan Wawrinka, aged 40, defeated French qualifier Arthur Gea in a five-set epic at the Australian Open.
- The match lasted four hours and 33 minutes, making it the longest of the tournament so far.
- This victory extends Wawrinka's final Australian Open appearance before his planned retirement at the end of the season.
- He became the oldest man to reach the third round of the Australian Open since Ken Rosewell in 1978.
- The win also marked his 49th five-set match at Grand Slams, surpassing Roger Federer for the most in the Open era.