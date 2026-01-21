Carlos Alcaraz drops verdict on Roger Federer’s golf skills after Australian Open win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carlos Alcaraz, the world number one, recently enjoyed a round of golf with tennis icon Roger Federer, an experience the 22-year-old Spaniard found as effortlessly stylish as Federer's legendary on-court game.

"Everything he does, he does in style," Alcaraz remarked, noting that Federer's golf swing is "as beautiful as the tennis."

The light-hearted encounter, which saw Federer emerge victorious despite playing less frequently, was revealed after Alcaraz's dominant second-round victory at the Australian Open, where he continues his pursuit of a historic milestone.

This anecdote emerged following Alcaraz's commanding 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-2 win over Yannick Hanfmann on Wednesday, a significant step in his ambitious quest to become the youngest male player to complete a career Grand Slam.

This achievement, a full collection of all four major tennis trophies, took Federer seven years to secure after his first major title.

open image in gallery Alcaraz praised Federer's golf skills after his Australian Open win ( Getty Images )

Alcaraz, who already boasts six major titles – two each from Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and the US Open – now only requires the Australian Open crown to complete his personal Slam.

He has, however, never progressed beyond the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park, making this year's campaign particularly crucial for his legacy.

His journey is further complicated by the intense rivalry with Jannik Sinner, a dynamic dubbed "Sincaraz," with Sinner having claimed the last two Australian titles.

The two young stars have evenly split the last eight majors between them, setting the stage for potential future clashes deep into the tournament.

To gain an edge, Alcaraz has been diligently refining aspects of his game, most notably his serve, which now strikingly resembles that of Novak Djokovic.

The 10-time Melbourne Park champion, who holds 24 major titles, has reportedly taken notice of Alcaraz's evolving technique.

With both Djokovic and the second-ranked Sinner positioned on the opposite side of the draw, Alcaraz has the strategic advantage of observing his primary competitors during his off-days at Melbourne Park, free from other sporting distractions.

open image in gallery Alcaraz took a step closer towards a career grand slam on Wednesday ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Alcaraz's immediate focus now shifts to Corentin Moutet, the world number 32, in the third round.

Moutet advanced after American qualifier Michael Zheng was forced to retire from their second-round match on Court 6 due to an adductor strain, with Moutet leading 3-6, 6-1, 6-3, 2-0.

Zheng, a promising collegiate tennis star from Columbia University, attributed his injury to the demanding transition to best-of-five set matches and the rigours of qualifying for his first Grand Slam main draw, a challenge that ultimately proved too much for his body.

Despite the premature exit, the 21-year-old Zheng, a two-time NCAA individual champion in 2024 and '25, expressed considerable pride in his Australian Open debut, which included a hard-fought five-set victory over Sebastian Korda for his inaugural tour-level win.

"Qualifying for the first time, making the first round, and in a tough match, too, saving a match point," Zheng recounted.

"Winning the first round was amazing against a former top-20 player." His one regret was the missed opportunity to face Alcaraz, a prospect he had considered since the draw was announced.

"When the draw came out, you know, you saw Alcaraz. You’re in that section," he said.

"Of course, it’s always in the back of the mind, you get the chance to play the No. 1 player in the world, it doesn’t happen very often. He’s someone who is going to go down as a legend in the sport. Definitely unfortunate, but hopefully I’ll get the opportunity in the future."