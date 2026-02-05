Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

  • Super Bowl LX will feature the Seattle Seahawks against the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
  • The prestigious NFL event is scheduled for Sunday, 8 February, 2026, with kick-off at 11.30pm GMT.
  • Green Day open Super Bowl LX with a special anniversary ceremony, while Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny will make history as the first solo Latino artist to headline the half-time show.
  • UK viewers will be able to watch the game free-to-air on Channel 5 from 10.30pm, coverage starts at 10pm on Sky Sports Main Event/NFL and NOW TV, and DAZN's NFL Game Pass.
  • The Seattle Seahawks, led by coach Mike Macdonald, are seeking revenge against the Patriots, now under coach Mike Vrabel, following their infamous defeat in the 2015 Super Bowl.
