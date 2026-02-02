Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Super Bowl LX is here with the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots contesting the prestigious Vince Lombardi Trophy in San Francisco.

The NFL’s showpiece event, at Levi’s Stadium, home of the 49ers, is poised to deliver immense drama, with Seattle, the No 1 seed in the NFC, aiming for revenge over the Pats, following their infamous defeat in the 2015 Super Bowl.

Then, Tom Brady, orchestrating the offense for the Pats, came out on top thanks to his defense, when rookie Malcolm Butler picked off quarterback Russell Wilson with Seattle poised to go ahead at second and goal on the one-yard line.

This journey to Super Bowl LX has involved the redemption of Sam Darnold, too, who has thrived under Mike Macdonald following a rocky start to his career with the New York Jets, including a harrowing loss to the Patriots where he confessed to “seeing ghosts”.

Here’s everything you need to know about the big game and how to watch:

When and where is Super Bowl 60?

Super Bowl LX, or Super Bowl 2026, is on Sunday, 8 February, 2026, at Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, California. The match will kick off at 11:30pm GMT (6:30pm ET)., while the half-time show typically starts at around 1am GMT on Monday, 9 February, 2026.

It is the second time that Levi's Stadium has hosted the big game, following Super Bowl 50 in 2016, when the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10.

How can I watch Super Bowl 60?

British fans have three options to watch Super Bowl 60 in the UK. Channel 5 offers a free-to-air option, led by Dermot O'Leary, Sam Quek, Maurice Jones-Drew, coverage starts at 10:30pm GMT.

While Sky Sports Main Event and NFL bring you coverage with Neil Reynolds, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jason Bell, Phoebe Schecter, Ndamukong Suh and Olivia Harlan Dekker, with the pre-game chat starting at 10pm GMT. A live stream can be found with NOW TV, meaning subscribers can follow on their mobile devices.

Lastly, DAZN's NFL Game Pass brings fans the chance to live stream through its app, with the authentic US broadcast available.

Viewers in the US can watch the game on NBC, with an expected audience of around 127 million.

open image in gallery Sam Darnold will guide the Seahawks in Santa Clara ( AP )

Who is performing in the half-time show?

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny will make history as the first solo Latino artist to headline the half-time show at the Super Bowl, with a record 133.5m watching last year’s show, headlined by Kendrick Lamar.

The 31-year-old is also Spotify's most-streamed artist in four of the past six years. Bad Bunny have been critical of US President Donald Trump and his administration.

More entertainment comes in the shape of American rock band Green Day, as part of the opening ceremony.

open image in gallery Bad Bunny will perform at Super Bowl 2026 ( Getty Images )

Who are the teams and how did they get here?

Seattle Seahawks

NFC Championship Game: (5) Los Angeles Rams 27-31 (1) Seattle Seahawks

NFC Divisional Round: (6) San Francisco 49ers 6-41 (1) Seattle Seahawks - Sunday January 18, 1am

NFC Wild Card round: First-round bye: (1) Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have arguably been the best team in football this season, with divisional rivals Los Angeles Rams pushing them close right the way up to the NFC Championship game. Head coach Mike Macdonald’s famed defense leads the league in numerous metrics, including fewest points allowed during the regular season (292). But quarterback Sam Darnold’s smart play, alongside star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba provide enough punch on offense.

open image in gallery Drake Maye in practice before the Super Bowl ( Associated Press )

New England Patriots

AFC Championship Game: (2) New England Patriots 10-7 (1) Denver Broncos

AFC Divisional Round: (5) Houston Texans 16-28 (2) New England Patriots

AFC Wild Card round: (7) Los Angeles Chargers 3-16 (2) New England Patriots

In the first year of Mike Vrabel’s tenure, the former New England Patriot, who won two championships in his time under legendary coach Bill Belichick, can join elite company. Victory would elevate Vrabel to one of five men to win championships as players and head coaches (Mike Ditka, Tony Dungy, Tom Flores, Doug Pederson). Vrabel has thrived with the talented young pass Drake Maye, who is notably effective with his downfield throws. The Patriots can also lean on their stout defense, with the fewest yards allowed per game in the post-season (209.7).