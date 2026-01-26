LA Rams rue ‘costly’ mistake after missing out on Super Bowl

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl aspirations were abruptly ended following a 31-27 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC championship game, a loss that left head coach Sean McVay uncharacteristically speechless.

The narrow defeat denied the Rams a chance at their third Super Bowl title and the second in five years under McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford.

"I’m never really short on words, and I am right now," McVay admitted after the game. "It’s tough, but this is sports, and you got to be able to deal with it."

The outcome marked the second time in two months the Rams had fallen to the Seahawks in Seattle, having previously lost 38-37 in December.

A pivotal moment arrived with just under five minutes remaining, trailing by four points, when McVay opted to go for it on fourth-and-four at the Seattle six-yard line.

Despite appearing to consider a timeout, he ultimately let the play unfold, resulting in Devon Witherspoon breaking up Stafford’s pass in the end zone. "I thought about it, and didn’t decide to do it," McVay explained.

open image in gallery McVay admitted the defeat was tough to take ( AP )

"Obviously it didn’t work out for us. But I thought our guys played well. There were a lot of things that we got a lot of what we wanted today. Felt really good about the way that our guys executed, specifically on the offensive side. And you know, that was a situation where we just kind of came up short."

Despite the loss, the Rams’ offence was prolific, racking up 479 yards compared to Seattle’s 396. Stafford, an MVP finalist, completed 22 of 35 passes for 374 yards and three touchdowns.

However, costly special teams errors plagued the team, most notably Xavier Smith’s muffed punt in the third quarter, which Seattle recovered and converted into a 17-yard touchdown, extending their lead to 24-13.

Smith had also fumbled a punt earlier in the match. "That one, it was costly," McVay said of the muffed punt. "I love him. He’s done a great job... but that was a tough one."

The Rams showed resilience, countering each time Seattle established a double-digit lead, with Stafford orchestrating consecutive touchdown drives after Smith’s gaffe, connecting with Davante Adams and Puka Nacua.

"It was a battle," Stafford reflected. "The whole game wasn’t like we were all just waiting for one play here or there. There’s a million plays in a football game that can turn the tide, and we had our opportunity and didn’t make it."

open image in gallery It is still to be confirmed whether Matthew Stafford will return next season ( Getty )

Had Stafford completed that crucial fourth-down pass, it would have marked his sixth game-winning drive in the playoffs and third this postseason.

He had previously led Los Angeles past the Carolina Panthers and set up a game-winning field goal against the Chicago Bears.

Despite outplaying the NFL’s top-ranked scoring defence for much of the game, the Seahawks ultimately made the decisive plays. "Great football team we just played," Stafford concluded.

"Feel like it’s a great effort, really good football game, obviously we didn’t come out on top. Tough pill to swallow at the moment."

Looking ahead, McVay remained tight-lipped about the future of his 38-year-old quarterback, declining to discuss whether Stafford would return for the Rams next year.