The Seattle Seahawks have secured their fourth Super Bowl berth with a dramatic 31-27 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC championship game, a triumph that was almost overshadowed by a moment of ill-discipline from cornerback Riq Woolen.

For a brief period, an alternate reality loomed where Woolen’s name might have become infamous among Seattle sports fans.

With the Seahawks leading 31-20 late in the third quarter, Woolen was flagged for taunting after breaking up a pass intended for Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua on third-and-12.

This ill-advised penalty gifted Los Angeles a first down, and on the very next play, the Rams capitalised with a 34-yard touchdown.

Reflecting on the incident, Woolen admitted: "Even though I made a great play, I wasn’t great for my team, and I’ve got to be better with that and celebrate with the team. The next play, they scored a touchdown, and that wouldn’t have happened if I had just celebrated with the team."

open image in gallery Woolen (right) was penalized for taunting ( AP )

Referee Clay Martin later clarified in a pool report that Woolen had "jawed with the Rams’ bench" and continued despite "repeated efforts by the covering official to have him turn away and go to his own bench," prompting the flag.

The lapse in judgment, one of three taunting penalties for Woolen this season, initially sparked frustration on the Seahawks’ bench.

Linebacker Ernest Jones noted it took "a handful of seconds" for the team to regain composure. However, the Seattle defence quickly regrouped, a crucial response given the Rams’ subsequent drive.

Los Angeles then mounted their longest drive of the game, an 84-yard, 14-play possession that consumed over seven minutes.

Despite reaching the Seattle six-yard line, the Seahawks’ defence held firm. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was forced into two incompletions, leading to a turnover on downs.

The tension culminated when Rams coach Sean McVay elected to go for it on 4th-and-4, only for Stafford’s pass to be broken up in the end zone by Devon Witherspoon.

As the raucous fans at Lumen Field erupted in celebration, it marked a fitting end to an emotional rollercoaster for Woolen, coach Mike Macdonald, and the entire Seahawks squad.

open image in gallery Head coach Mike MacDonald defended Woolen but told him he must learn from his mistake ( Getty Images )

Defensive lineman Byron Murphy II underscored the team’s unity, stating: "We just told each other you’ve got to keep going, keep playing. We have Riq’s back no matter what. No matter if it’s a positive or negative thing, you’ve just got to keep going."

Coach Mike Macdonald echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the need to support a teammate who made "an emotional decision."

He added: "That’s not the time to point (the finger), get all upset. You’ve got to go play the next play and score and go rebound back and go back. Riq came back and played well the rest of the game. So I mean, it literally is like ‘12 As One’. Just keep picking each other up."

Safety Julian Love, who described himself as the defence’s "glue guy," played a pivotal role in ensuring Woolen’s mistake didn’t derail the team.

Recognizing the penalty as a "poor decision," Love intervened to prevent an aggressive confrontation.

He recalled telling Woolen: "don’t do that again, obviously. But I love you, and you’re gonna make plays for us. That’s how we approach what’s next."

Thanks to this collective resilience and leadership, Woolen’s name will be remembered for his team’s Super Bowl triumph, rather than for a moment of costly indiscretion.