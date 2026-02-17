Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Australia eliminated from T20 World Cup after washout

Australia are out of the T20 World Cup
Australia are out of the T20 World Cup (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Australia have been knocked out of the T20 World Cup after Zimbabwe’s match against Ireland was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Tuesday.
  • The 2021 champions Australia were relying on other results going their way after losing two of their opening three matches against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.
  • However, the washout in Kandy, Sri Lanka, was enough to see Zimbabwe through to the next stage of the tournament alongside Sri Lanka, while Ireland have also been eliminated.
  • Australia still have one game left to play at the tournament against Oman on Friday.
  • They will head home following that match after missing out on a top-two finish in their group.
