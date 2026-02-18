T20 World Cup: When are England playing in the Super 8s?
- England are through to the Super 8s stage of the T20 World Cup after beating Nepal, Scotland and Italy in their group, while suffering a solitary defeat against West Indies.
- England played their group matches in India but will now travel to Sri Lanka for the next stage of the tournament.
- England will face Sri Lanka, Pakistan and New Zealand in the Super 8s, while the other group contains India, South Africa, West Indies and Zimbabwe.
- Harry Brook’s men will play Sri Lanka on Sunday 22 February at 9:30am GMT, before taking on Pakistan on Tuesday 24 February at 1:30pm GMT and then New Zealand on Friday 27 February at 1:30pm GMT.
- The top two teams from each Super 8s group will progress to the semi-finals.
