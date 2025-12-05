Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

England star Tom Curry learns fate after being accused of shoving rival coach

Tom Curry has not been punished after his alleged tunnel altercation with Felipe Contepomi
Tom Curry has not been punished after his alleged tunnel altercation with Felipe Contepomi (Getty Images)
  • England player Tom Curry will not face punishment for an alleged tunnel altercation with Argentina coach Felipe Contepomi.
  • Contepomi claimed Curry shoved him and used an obscenity after England's win last month, following an ill-tempered match.
  • The incident stemmed from a late tackle by Curry on Argentina's Juan Cruz Mallia, which Contepomi believed deserved a harsher penalty.
  • Six Nations Rugby reviewed all available information and decided against issuing formal sanctions to either party.
  • The organisation stated that while no sanctions would be issued, the incident would remain on record for any future similar occurrences.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in