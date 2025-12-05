Tom Curry to face no sanction for alleged shove on Argentina coach in tunnel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tom Curry will face no punishment for his alleged shove on Argentina coach Felipe Contepomi after England’s win last month.

Contepomi claimed after the game that he had been forcibly pushed by the England flanker in an altercation in the tunnel that followed an ill-tempered end to the contest.

The Pumas had been incensed by a late tackle made by Curry on full-back Juan Cruz Mallia, who suffered a serious knee injury. The challenge was penalised but Contepomi believed it deserved a stiffer punishment.

It was suggested by Contepomi, who described Curry as a “bully”, that the England player had used an obscenity towards him and shoved him.

But after a protracted process run by Six Nations Rugby, which operates the Quilter Nations Series, no sanction has been brought against Curry or Contepomi.

The organisation said in a statement: “Following the Quilter Nations Series fixture between England and Argentina, at Allianz Stadium on Sunday 23rd November, Six Nations Rugby; the Official Tournament Organiser of the Quilter Nations Series, has reviewed all available information, statements, and footage, relating to an incident between England Rugby player, Tom Curry, and Argentina Head Coach, Felipe Contepomi.

“On considering all factors leading into and beyond incident, based on the balance of information, and acknowledging a highly charged end to the fixture, no formal sanction will be issued to either party by Six Nations Rugby on this occasion.

open image in gallery Felipe Contepomi had alleged that he had been shoved in the tunnel ( AFP via Getty Images )

“However, this incident will remain on record and should a similar incident by either party occur in future tournaments, the record of this incident will be brought to the attention of the relevant Disciplinary Committee.”

England head coach Steve Borthwick had said that he did not see the incident in the immediate aftermath of the game. He suggested, though, that Curry’s character is “unquestionable”.

"I think that anybody in this room who has had any contact with Tom Curry knows there's a character of a man. His character is impeccable. He's a fantastic team man, a very respectful guy.”